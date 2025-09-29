TVK rally stampede: Survivors recall night when it all went awry

KARUR: A blanket of silence and grief has fallen over Emur, a small village in Karur district, from where 15 villagers had set out together on a tempo van to Velusamypuram on Saturday, eager to witness Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay’s public address. Only 10 made it back.

Among those who did not return was Chandra (39), a mother of two teenage boys. Her husband Selvaraj (43) recalled his desperate attempts to reach her, only for his calls to go unanswered. Hours later, officials from the Karur Government Hospital contacted him, asking to identify Chandra’s body. “Our family has lost its pillar,” he told TNIE. Their younger son never even got to see his mother one last time, he added.

Another family from Emur, lost their 10-year-old boy. Sharmila had taken her son Prithvik along with her to the rally. During the chaos of the evening, she had fainted and by the time she came to, her son was gone forever.

‘Thought my son would be happy to see Vijay, but never imagined I’d return without him’

Outside their home stands Prithvik’s tiny bicycle, never to be ridden again, a heartbreaking reminder of his absence.

For Sakthivel, another villager, the loss was two-fold. Both his wife Priyadharshini (35) and daughter Dharanika (14) perished in the stampede. “I had asked my wife to return because it was too crowded, but the network was down. She had sent me a voice message saying it was impossible to move. Before it could reach me, both of them were gone,” he said.