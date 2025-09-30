TN government files review petition in Supreme Court challenging mandatory TET order for teachers

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its September 1 order mandating all serving teachers to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), standing counsel of TN govt, P Wilson told the TNIE.

"Yes, TN government has moved the Supreme Court by filing a review petition challenging the Sept 1 order in the TET matter," Wilson said.

When asked about when the matter will come up for hearing in the top court, the senior lawyer replied that the matter is now with the apex court and may be taken up for hearing in 10-15 days.

The review petition is generally filed by one of the aggrieved parties in a case, requesting the Court to reconsider its earlier order passed by it.

The review petition is basically heard in a chamber hearing without the presence of any parties, lawyer (s), litigants or anyone. The same judge (s) who pronounced the earlier order/ verdict hear the case again and pass the order, after going through the case. The judges take approximately half an hour or so to pass the order in the matter.

The Supreme Court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan, in its September 1 verdict, held that the TET is a mandatory requirement to continue in teaching service or to seek promotion.