YouTuber arrested for spreading rumours on Karur stampede; TVK functionaries booked

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly "spreading rumours" related to the Karur stampede incident, which claimed 41 lives and left over 50 injured, police said.

The arrest follows a crackdown on misinformation, with cases registered against more than 20 individuals for allegedly spreading false information about the tragic incident. Three arrests have already been made in connection with these cases.

Gerald, who operates a Tamil-language YouTube channel focused on current affairs, is the latest to be taken into custody as part of the investigation.

In a related development, a special police team arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Pounraj for allegedly harbouring fellow party member Mathialagan, a key accused in the case who had already been arrested.