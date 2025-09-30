YouTuber arrested for spreading rumours on Karur stampede; TVK functionaries booked

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly "spreading rumours" related to the Karur stampede incident, which claimed 41 lives and left over 50 injured, police said.
The arrest follows a crackdown on misinformation, with cases registered against more than 20 individuals for allegedly spreading false information about the tragic incident. Three arrests have already been made in connection with these cases.
Gerald, who operates a Tamil-language YouTube channel focused on current affairs, is the latest to be taken into custody as part of the investigation.
In a related development, a special police team arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Pounraj for allegedly harbouring fellow party member Mathialagan, a key accused in the case who had already been arrested.
Mathialagan is one of three TVK office-bearers named in the FIR regarding the stampede. The others are TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and party deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar.
The three have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order). Additionally, Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, has been invoked.
According to the FIR, TVK chief Vijay allegedly "deliberately" arrived late at the public gathering held at Velusamypuram in Karur district on 27 September, resulting in overcrowding and restlessness among the attendees, ultimately contributing to the deadly stampede.