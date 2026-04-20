'Door firmly closed to BJP': Congress leader P Chidambaram confident of 'comfortable majority' in TN polls

Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram has exuded confidence that the DMK-led alliance will secure a huge mandate in the forthcoming assembly elections, alleging that Tamil Nadu will not accept the BJP.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Chidambaram claimed that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have "no credibility" and stated that Tamil Nadu will never accept a BJP government.

"The door is firmly closed to the BJP. The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have no credibility among the Tamil people, and therefore Palaniswami also has no credibility," he added.

He further reflected on the DMK-led alliance's past victories and assured that the alliance will once again get a "comfortable majority."

"In Tamil Nadu there is a DMK-led alliance which has been tested and tried for the last four elections including the present one. We won in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, secured a massive victory in 2021 assembly elections, we also won all the 39 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and we are confident that in this state Assembly election the DMK-led alliance including the Congress will win comfortably. I don't predict, but we aim to win as many seats, out of 234 and we will get a comfortable majority," he stated.

Ridiculing EPS's statement against DMK "failing to act effectively in Parliament despite having MPs" over the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill, Chidambaram said that the bill had already been passed in 2023, reaffirming the party's support for women's reservation.