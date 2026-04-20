'Silencing dissent': Congress slams BJP over unlawful confinement of TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai by I-T officials

The Indian National Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the alleged 'unlawful confinement' of Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai at his residence in Sriperambadur by Income Tax Department officials on Monday.

Pointing out that the I-T action was conducted just days ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Congress recognised it as an attempt of 'silencing dissent and targeting political opponents.'

Congress also called the act as a 'blatant misuse of central agencies.'

In a post on X, the party expressed grave shock and condemnation over the I-T action under the pretext of a search during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign event in Tamil Nadu.

"As LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi arrives in Tamil Nadu to campaign, a shocking incident has unfolded. @SPK_TNCC ji, President of the Tamil Nadu PCC, was unlawfully confined in Sriperumbudur by the Income Tax Department under the pretext of a "search," preventing him from carrying out his political duties," INC wrote in the post.