AIADMK is an instrument for BJP to enter Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

KANNIYAKUMARI/THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking an anti-national action against union of states for using women’s reservation as a cover to push through the delimitation Bill in Parliament. Rahul also attacked BJP’s ally AIADMK, alleging that its leadership has “surrendered” to the saffron party because of “corruption”.

Campaigning for DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates in the districts, Rahul said Modi told the nation that he wanted to implement women’s reservation, “but the real plan was to change the electoral map of India. He wanted to reduce the number of seats of southern states, north-eastern states and smaller states in Lok Sabha”.

Basically, the BJP-led centre intended to change the balance of power in India and weaken the representation of South India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala; smaller states like Uttarakand, Chhattisgarh; and north-eastern states, he added.

“That is why, we stopped and defeated the Bill in Parliament. We will continue to defeat any Bill that tries to take away the representation of anybody in our country. If the BJP wants women’s reservation, it should implement its 2023 Act,” he said.

Claiming that Modi is completely under the control of US President Donald Trump, the Congress leader alleged that the PM signed the US-India trade deal by surrendering the country’s agriculture, industry, data and energy security. Rahul made these allegations while campaigning at Sawyerpuram in Thoothukudi.