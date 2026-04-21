Pyre & pyrotechnics: Perils of being a cracker unit worker in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Oft-touted as the ‘Little Japan’ of India for its self-reliant industrial prowess, Sivakasi and nearby towns like Sattur account for nearly 90% of the country’s firecracker production, generating a whopping turnover of Rs 6,000 crore annually.

Nearly every second person in the region is employed in firecracker manufacturing units, pointing to the heavy occupational dependence on this hazardous industry. “It is not simply an occupation, but a way of life inherited over generations,” said P Bakkiyam (66) from Anupankulam.

However, the perilous nature of this occupation is often out of focus to the consumer. The recent firecracker accident killing 25, lays bare how easily the lives of these unsuspecting daily wagers can be snuffed out. Without fair wages, a safer workplace, other employment options, and basic infrastructure, the industry that lights up celebrations and boosts state economy continues to take a toll on fragile lives.

G Subramanian (47), who has worked for over 25 years in a cracker unit, said that wages and bonuses in his unit have not been revised for nearly 15 years. “We earn about Rs 480 a day, with bonuses twice a year. Most of it goes towards basic expenses and medicines. For anything beyond, we are forced to borrow, falling into a cycle of debt,” he said, adding that he had to take loans for his daughter’s education.