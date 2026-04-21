Pyre & pyrotechnics: Perils of being a cracker unit worker in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Oft-touted as the ‘Little Japan’ of India for its self-reliant industrial prowess, Sivakasi and nearby towns like Sattur account for nearly 90% of the country’s firecracker production, generating a whopping turnover of Rs 6,000 crore annually.
Nearly every second person in the region is employed in firecracker manufacturing units, pointing to the heavy occupational dependence on this hazardous industry. “It is not simply an occupation, but a way of life inherited over generations,” said P Bakkiyam (66) from Anupankulam.
However, the perilous nature of this occupation is often out of focus to the consumer. The recent firecracker accident killing 25, lays bare how easily the lives of these unsuspecting daily wagers can be snuffed out. Without fair wages, a safer workplace, other employment options, and basic infrastructure, the industry that lights up celebrations and boosts state economy continues to take a toll on fragile lives.
G Subramanian (47), who has worked for over 25 years in a cracker unit, said that wages and bonuses in his unit have not been revised for nearly 15 years. “We earn about Rs 480 a day, with bonuses twice a year. Most of it goes towards basic expenses and medicines. For anything beyond, we are forced to borrow, falling into a cycle of debt,” he said, adding that he had to take loans for his daughter’s education.
The lack of alternative employment opportunities exacerbates their woes. Youngsters in the region want a diverse set of industries established, so that there are stable and safer employment opportunities. Thanga Marimuthu (29) from Vembakottai said that despite being a graduate, he himself was forced to return to the daily wage job his family has always depended on.
“We are willing to work hard, but there are no other opportunities for us here,” he said. Another 44-year-old worker from Sithurrajapuram, who quit working due to skin ailments caused by prolonged chemical exposure, pointed to the human cost. “If other industries were offering decent income, people wouldn’t choose this work,” she said.
In recent years, sudden shutdown of cracker units due to violations have added to the woes. C John Kennedy (60) from Meenampatti lost his job two years ago when the unit he worked in was closed. Since then, he has been surviving on odd painting jobs. “There is no steady income anymore,” his family members said, adding that they had been taking loans with exorbitant interest. His family, including three grandchildren, depends entirely on Kennedy’s earnings.
Beyond employment, basic infrastructure remains severely lacking in many of these industrial villages. Workers pointed out that waterbodies are poorly maintained, making agriculture an unreliable source of income.
Several villages continue to struggle with inadequate drinking water, poor roads, healthcare and limited transport facilities. Despite the region’s economic contribution, the villagers attribute these gaps to long-standing neglect.
The anger is particularly visible in villages like Vadugapatti panchayat, where six people lost their lives in the Gundayirappu cracker blast in 2024. Residents said that the tragedy had largely been forgotten after months. “Candidates come seeking votes with vague promises, without addressing our real needs.
They even forgot about the tragic accident in 2024,” said P Perumal, a resident. The human cost of unsafe working conditions continues to haunt families. Nearly two years after R Nagajothi (35) suffered 45% burn injuries in an explosion at a unit in Sengamalapatti, her family is still grappling to come to terms with how life changed.
“Her wounds may have healed, but she cannot sit or walk properly. Exposure to sunlight triggers severe allergies,” said her husband, Ramamoorthy. For families like Ramamoorthy’s, survival in itself has become a blessing.