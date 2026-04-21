Toll hits 25, families struggle to identify blast victims burnt beyond recognition

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The death toll in the Kattanarpatti cracker unit explosion rose to 25 on Monday after two workers undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) succumbed to their injuries.

On Sunday evening, the hospital witnessed a steady stream of ambulances arriving at the mortuary, each carrying the charred remains of workers killed in the explosion.

Family members had already gathered at the hospital. As ambulances arrived, many peered through the windows, attempting to identify their loved ones even before the doors were opened. However, most bodies were burnt beyond recognition, leaving families distraught.

“Athu yarunu therlayae (can’t recognise the person),” lamented the daughter of one of the victims, breaking down.

The bodies were moved into the mortuary one after another, and relatives were called in individually for identification. Many emerged shattered, some screaming, others fainting, and some too stunned to react.

In several cases, identification relied on minor distinguishing features such as protruding teeth, surgical scars or traces of hair.

Among those waiting was Tamilselvi (16), a Class 12 student, who had come with her grandfather Alagumalai to identify the body of her mother, M Bakiyalakshmi (50). Tamilselvi said her mother, who usually worked at a cracker unit in Servaikaranpatti, had taken up work at the Vanaja unit for the first time on Sunday to earn extra income.