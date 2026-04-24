SIR disenfranchises residents of Chennai's resettlement tenements

CHENNAI: Rani Shankar (46) moved anxiously from one party help desk to another outside a polling booth in Perumbakkam, searching for her name on the electoral roll. Having voted at the same primary school in the last two elections, she could not comprehend why she was now excluded.

“I filled the form during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and submitted it. No one told us we had to follow it up or when the camps were held,” she said. For many residents in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements, polling day brought shock and confusion. Several said that following up on SIR procedures would have meant losing daily wages.

Party workers stationed outside booths reported a steady stream of such voters. “Most of those missing are from the working population. They say they filled the forms but didn’t follow up,” said an AIADMK worker. Many argued with booth-level agents, struggling to accept the denial of their right to vote. “We ask them to check inside with their voter ID and Aadhaar, but it is only to pacify them and it doesn’t help,” the worker added.