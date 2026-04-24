Tamil Nadu Gen Z voters break family traditions, say 'voting for change'

CHENNAI: When Tamil Nadu’s Gen Z stepped into the polling booth for the first time on Thursday, many young voters told TNIE they were breaking away from family-driven voting habits to vote for change.

Many arrived dressed in white shirts and beige pants — what they consider the TVK dress code owing to Vijay’s own association with the colours — with proudly inked fingers and Instagram posts, bringing a visible energy to booths across the state.

In Pudukkottai, first-time voters M Vishalini from Alangudi constituency and A Vigneshwaran from Pudukkottai constituency said issues such as lack of water supply, poor drainage and limited job opportunities influenced their decision. They described voting with a “sense of responsibility and expectation”, adding that young voters are now “looking beyond traditional loyalties” and want tangible improvements.

This break from conventional voting patterns was visible in urban constituencies as well. In Kolathur, Yuvan J (19) said the decision to vote was based on his own assessment of governance. “There’s silence for four years, followed by a rush of activity in the fifth year. It’s time for change,” he said.