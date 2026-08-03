Cauvery water dispute: Udhayanidhi leads statewide DMK protest; Stalin blames TN govt's 'negligence'

The DMK on Monday intensified its attack on the Tamil Nadu government over the Cauvery water dispute, with Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin leading a protest in Thanjavur and party president M K Stalin accusing the ruling TVK government of "negligence" in protecting the interests of Delta farmers.
The demonstration, attended by farmers and DMK cadres, demanded a complete waiver of agricultural loans, immediate steps to halt Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, and declaration of the Cauvery Delta districts as drought-hit.
Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi said the Cauvery river had run dry even during the auspicious Aadi Perukku festival and warned that after the loss of the Kuruvai crop, farmers were now anxious about Samba cultivation.
He accused the state government of failing to secure Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water despite directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority.
"Despite this, the Chief Minister remains tight-lipped and fearful of questioning both the Congress government in Karnataka and the BJP-led Union government," Udhayanidhi alleged.
He also slammed the government for arresting protesting farmers, questioned the Chief Minister's proposed visit to Karnataka after its refusal to release water, and accused the administration of failing to convene an all-party meeting on the issue.
Citing a sharp fall in cultivated area from six lakh acres last year to 1.5 lakh acres this year, Udhayanidhi claimed farmers had suffered losses of around Rs 2,500 crore. He demanded a relief package of Rs 25,000 per acre, full state support for crop insurance premiums, and subsidised seeds, fertilisers and pesticides for Samba cultivation.
He further alleged that the government had reneged on its promise of a complete farm loan waiver by tightening eligibility norms, contrasting it with the DMK government's earlier waiver worth Rs 12,000 crore.
In a post on X, M K Stalin accused the TVK government of failing to confront Karnataka over the water dispute and blamed its "negligence" for the hardship faced by Delta farmers.
He also questioned the government's "failure" to denounce Karnataka for refusing to release water.
Stalin alleged that the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers were being compromised to protect the release of films in Karnataka and criticised the government for not convening an all-party meeting, even as Karnataka had held one on the Mekedatu project.
Calling the government's performance "deceitful", the DMK chief reiterated the demand for a complete farm loan waiver, a special Kuruvai relief package, and immediate declaration of the Delta districts as drought-hit.
(With inputs from PTI)