Thirupparankundram deepam row: SC issues notice on Tamil Nadu govt's plea, refuses to stay Madras HC order

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Tamil Nadu government's plea challenging the Madras High Court order that permits lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued a notice to original petitioners Rama Ravikumar and others in this regard. However, it refrained from staying the High Court order.

The top court tagged Tamil Nadu's plea with the pending matter and adjourned it.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led state government has challenged the January 6 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that upheld the single judge's order of December 1, 2025, which had ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the festival day.

With inputs from PTI