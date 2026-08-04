'Won't be afraid of false cases': Udhayanidhi rejects 'double-meaning' charge, calls TVK Govt 'circus camp'

Slamming the TVK government as a "circus camp", former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said he was not afraid of "false cases" as he rejected allegations that he made a "double-meaning" remark insulting the modesty of a woman, insisting he had only demanded the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters after being released by police, Udhayanidhi dismissed the allegation as baseless and accused the C. Joseph Vijay-led government of attempting to divert attention from the real issue.

Rejecting the allegation that he made a "double-meaning remark", Udhayanidhi said he had spoken in "single meaning" while demanding the release of Cauvery water for the welfare of farmers.

Emphasising that he has a wife, a sister and a daughter, Udhayanidhi asserted that he had not insulted women.

"I had not spoken ill of anyone," he said, alleging that the Chief Minister was resorting to a diversionary tactic. He also hit out at the government for treating him like a terrorist and transporting him by road all the way to Thanjavur.

Udhayanidhi was arrested for questioning by a joint team of Thanjavur and Neelankarai police from his residence on East Coast Road in Neelankarai at around 11 am on Tuesday in connection with multiple cases registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against women during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)