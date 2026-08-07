Any decision on Delimitation Bill only after it is tabled in Parliament, says R S Bharathi

DMK leader R S Bharathi said that the party will take a call over the Delimitation Bill only after it is placed on the table of the Parliament. He pointed out that any decision taken before reviewing the finalised Bill is too 'early and premature '.

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, recently debated in the Lok Sabha, has sparked significant political contention, particularly regarding the representation of Southern states.

R S Bharathi stated that the party had opposed the move on the last occasion and had submitted certain suggestions. The legislative package introduced in April 2026 proposed expanding the Lok Sabha by approximately 50 per cent, raising the total number of seats from 543 to 816.