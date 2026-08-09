AIADMK leaders Viswanathan, Velumani blame EPS for poll defeats; seek reinstatement of functionaries

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leaders Natham R Viswanathan and SP Velumani on Sunday launched a fresh attack on general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, blaming him for the party’s defeats in the 2021 and 2026 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election, attributing the losses to his flawed political strategies.

Though the two leaders urged Palaniswami to reinstate over 400 functionaries removed from party posts after the Assembly elections, their fresh allegations against him in the joint statement have instead deepened the ongoing feud within the AIADMK.

Significantly, the statement came a day after Viswanathan and Velumani were tasked with leading the AIADMK’s August 14 protests against the TVK government in Ramanathapuram and Theni, respectively.

Both leaders had already rejected the new post of deputy general secretary offered by Palaniswami and signed as party MLAs. They also reiterated their demand for the return of VK Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran to the AIADMK fold to strengthen the party and help it win the 2031 Assembly election.

Appealing to Palaniswami to follow the principle of "forget and forgive" followed by past leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa, Viswanathan and Velumani requested Palaniswami to accept differing views within the party and restore the positions of those removed after May 13, 2026, but who continued to remain with the AIADMK.

In a detailed representation to Palaniswami, the two leaders charged that 25 of the AIADMK’s 47 MLAs were forced to adopt an anti-DMK position after the 2026 Assembly election because of his "wrong decision" to form a government with the DMK. Both leaders have reiterated this charge despite Palaniswami and other senior leaders denying this allegation repeatedly. Justifying the revolt within the AIADMK, Viswanathan and Velumani said the MLAs had taken the position in accordance with the principles of MGR and Jayalalithaa.