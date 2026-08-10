Film producer Archana Kalpathi Aghoram named to Tamil Nadu HR&CE temple trustee panel

CHENNAI: Archana Kalpathi Aghoram, daughter of film producer Kalpathi Aghoram, has been appointed as a member of the reconstituted committee of the HR and CE Department to appoint non-hereditary trustees to temples which have an income of Rs 10 lakh and above. This is yet another appointment from the film industry after the TVK government assumed office.

Archana Kalpathi Aghoram is also a film producer and entrepreneur based in Chennai. She is the CEO of AGS Cinemas and a major Creative Producer at AGS Entertainment, one of the leading production houses in Kollywood.

Earlier, K Venkata Narayana, producer of Vijay-starrer 'Jananayakan', was appointed as Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi, and this appointment drew criticism from political circles since the Special Representative of a State is a sensitive post in the national capital.

The appointment of Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty to the CM (Political) was withdrawn following opposition from political parties. Jagadish Palanisamy, a long-time manager and close aide of CM Vijay, was later appointed Private Secretary to the CM (Political).

Manoj Paramahamsa, an established cinematographer with credits in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, was appointed as the Chairman/President, MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute in Taramani. Paramahamsa's filmography includes 'Nanban', 'Beast' and 'Leo', all involving Vijay.

The committee for appointment of non-hereditary trustees has been constituted for a two-year term with effect from July 24, 2026, following the expiry of the tenure of the earlier committee. The committee is headed by Thavathiru Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal, Bommapuram Adhinam, Mayilam. Dr K Ramanthan, retired district and sessions judge, will be the deputy chairman of the committee. Apart from Archana Kalpathi Aghoram, retired IAS officer PR Sampath, Sumathi Sree, and Dr T Velmurugan will be the members.