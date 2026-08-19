TN govt withdraws within 24 hours order barring students from joining protests

The Tamil Nadu government withdrew within 24 hours a directive asking the School Education, Higher Education and police departments, along with district administrations, to prevent school and college students from participating in protests and agitation programmes, including those organised by Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party (TNCJP).

The Department of Collegiate Education has withdrawn its earlier directive seeking coordinated action to prevent students of government arts and science colleges and youth from participating in protests and agitations.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P said the department’s August 17, 2026 communication on the matter had been withdrawn. The order was addressed to principals of all government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu.

The development comes days after the Anti-NEET Federation said on August 11 that three of its members would continue their hunger strike until the Tamil Nadu government allowed them to hold a continuous protest at a public place. The federation had also welcomed the Assembly passing a resolution against NEET.