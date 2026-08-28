Tamil Nadu government notifies three elephant corridors in Hosur forest division covering 10,300 hectares

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has notified three elephant corridors in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary in Hosur forest division, which will strengthen habitat connectivity and ensure the safe movement of elephants between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Kakarla Usha, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, issued the notification recognising the Jawalagiri–Ulibanda–Thaggatti, Jawalagiri–Panai–Anchetty and Billikkal Jawalagiri elephant corridors.
The three corridors, located within reserve forests and sanctuary areas, are spread over a combined extent of more than 10,300 hectares. The largest among them, the Jawalagiri–Panai–Anchetty corridor, covers 6,881.47 hectares and extends for 20.90 km.
The Jawalagiri–Ulibanda–Thaggatti corridor stretches for 18.50 km and covers 3,241.53 hectares, while the Billikkal Jawalagiri corridor extends for 2.20 km over about 196 hectares.
The government order for the gazette notification was issued following interim directions of the Madras High Court and recommendations made by committees constituted to identify elephant corridors and remove bottlenecks in their protection.
According to the report submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden to the Government of Tamil Nadu, in connection with the GO, the corridors are of “critical importance” for the seasonal movement of elephants.
All three corridors are already situated within protected or reserve forest areas, with the notification expected to provide an additional layer of recognition and strengthen conservation efforts.
Officials told TNIE that the corridors serve as vital connectivity links between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Elephants seasonally migrate across the interstate boundary in response to changing monsoon conditions and habitat requirements, making the preservation of these routes crucial for the long-term survival and ecological security of elephant populations in the region.
The government said recognising the corridors would not alter the existing legal status of the land or impose fresh restrictions on people, as the areas already enjoy protection under reserve forest or wildlife sanctuary provisions.
However, the formal recognition is expected to bring greater focus to the ecological importance of the landscapes and prevent future disruption to elephant movement.
The notification will be published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette and the Krishnagiri district gazette.