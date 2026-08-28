Tamil Nadu government notifies three elephant corridors in Hosur forest division covering 10,300 hectares

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has notified three elephant corridors in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary in Hosur forest division, which will strengthen habitat connectivity and ensure the safe movement of elephants between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Kakarla Usha, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, issued the notification recognising the Jawalagiri–Ulibanda–Thaggatti, Jawalagiri–Panai–Anchetty and Billikkal Jawalagiri elephant corridors.

The three corridors, located within reserve forests and sanctuary areas, are spread over a combined extent of more than 10,300 hectares. The largest among them, the Jawalagiri–Panai–Anchetty corridor, covers 6,881.47 hectares and extends for 20.90 km.

The Jawalagiri–Ulibanda–Thaggatti corridor stretches for 18.50 km and covers 3,241.53 hectares, while the Billikkal Jawalagiri corridor extends for 2.20 km over about 196 hectares.

The government order for the gazette notification was issued following interim directions of the Madras High Court and recommendations made by committees constituted to identify elephant corridors and remove bottlenecks in their protection.