TN’s interests ignored, budget a letdown: CM

CHENNAI: Describing the Union Budget for 2026-27 as a big disappointment as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said the meagre 4.097% tax devolution to the state for the next five years will result in an annual revenue loss of approximately Rs 5,000 crore compared to other states.

In a detailed statement, the CM said the interests of TN have been completely ignored in the budget. The continued neglect of TN in financial devolution over the past several years has not been corrected even by the 16th Finance Commission, which is a matter of grave concern, he said.

Stalin also condemned the reduction in TN’s share of union taxes to around Rs 1,200 crore this year (in the Revised Estimates of 2025-26 compared to the Budget Estimates of 2025-26 presented last year) at a time when states’ revenues have already been adversely affected by changes in the GST regime.