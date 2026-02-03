Minister Duraimurugan urges Centre to implement SC order on Pennaiyar row without delay

CHENNAI: Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan on Monday said the state government has urged the union government to implement the Supreme Court order without any delay in the Pennaiyar and Markandeya rivers’ dispute.

The minister said that in its judgment on Monday, the Supreme Court directed the union government to constitute a tribunal to resolve the dispute within one month. The verdict is seen as a major relief for Tamil Nadu. As per the order, the Union government has to take steps immediately.

In a statement, the minister recalled that on November 14, 2019, the Supreme Court directed the centre to constitute a tribunal to resolve the inter-state dispute involving Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Instead of forming the tribunal, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti constituted a Negotiation Committee in January 2020. In its final report submitted on July 31, 2020, the committee recommended the formation of a tribunal. Despite this, the union government failed to act and continued to delay the process.

After the present government assumed office, the issue was again taken up with the union government on the advice of the chief minister.

However, the centre sought the formation of another negotiation committee. As per a Supreme Court order dated January 23, 2024, a second committee was constituted on February 7, 2024. Its final report submitted on September 30, 2024, stated that the negotiations had failed. With no progress, Tamil Nadu sought an early hearing before the apex court, which had ruled for the constitution of the tribunal, the minister said.