SC overturns Madras HC stay on Tamil Nadu University law amendments

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the May 2025 order of the Madras HC that stayed the operation of 10 amendments passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to make the state government, instead of governor, the appointing authority of Vice-Chancellors of various state universities.

Questioning the manner in which a vacation bench of the HC acted in a “tearing hurry” to stay the laws, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi quashed the HC’s interim order and directed the matter be listed before a bench presided by Chief Justice of the Madras High Court or any other appropriate bench for rehearing.

The SC-- while questioning as to why the vacation bench was examining the constitutionality of university statutes -- passed the order after hearing the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu against the HC order. The state had also filed a petition seeking to transfer the matter from the HC to the apex court. The bench, which requested the HC to decide the matter within six weeks, also recorded the state’s submission that no appointments will be made till the HC gives its verdict on the issue.