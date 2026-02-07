Maize farmers in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur suffer losses as prices fall below MSP

PERAMBALUR: Farmers in Perambalur district have successfully grown maize without any damage such as pest attack or water shortage, but are staring at financial loss as the market price is just Rs 1,900 per quintal, far less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,400.

Perambalur is among the leading maize-producing regions in Tamil Nadu, with around 76,000 hectares under cultivation. Maize is a 120-day crop, and cultivation typically begins in October. Farmers are now in the harvesting phase, but many are forced to sell their crop at lower prices to middlemen and traders, earning far below the government-set MSP.

The sharp fall in price has left many farmers struggling even to recover production cost, which ranges between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 per acre. They have appealed to the state government to regulate traders and ensure procurement is done as per the MSP.

During a recent farmers' grievance meeting, several farmers alleged that agricultural marketing department did not regulate the market or facilitate direct procurement due to which the price has fallen sharply and caused the financial strain.

The farmers said despite repeated demands to open direct procurement centres for maize, the government is yet to take concrete steps. S Ragavan from Perali, who cultivated maize on four acres, said, "We start harvesting last week, but the price is too low. We have no choice but to harvest now, otherwise, cattle and pigs will damage the mature crop. The price we get middlemen does not even cover our production costs."