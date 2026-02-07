Maize farmers in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur suffer losses as prices fall below MSP

PERAMBALUR: Farmers in Perambalur district have successfully grown maize without any damage such as pest attack or water shortage, but are staring at financial loss as the market price is just Rs 1,900 per quintal, far less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,400.
Perambalur is among the leading maize-producing regions in Tamil Nadu, with around 76,000 hectares under cultivation. Maize is a 120-day crop, and cultivation typically begins in October. Farmers are now in the harvesting phase, but many are forced to sell their crop at lower prices to middlemen and traders, earning far below the government-set MSP.
The sharp fall in price has left many farmers struggling even to recover production cost, which ranges between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 per acre. They have appealed to the state government to regulate traders and ensure procurement is done as per the MSP.
During a recent farmers' grievance meeting, several farmers alleged that agricultural marketing department did not regulate the market or facilitate direct procurement due to which the price has fallen sharply and caused the financial strain.
The farmers said despite repeated demands to open direct procurement centres for maize, the government is yet to take concrete steps. S Ragavan from Perali, who cultivated maize on four acres, said, "We start harvesting last week, but the price is too low. We have no choice but to harvest now, otherwise, cattle and pigs will damage the mature crop. The price we get middlemen does not even cover our production costs."
Last year, maize was cultivated on 74,000 hectares in Perambalur, and the MSP was Rs 2,225. This year, however, the abundant yield and lack of market regulation has caused widespread distress among farmers.
"If the regulated markets are opened, we would get the MSP and don't have to depent on middlemen," Ragavan added.
R Ashok, a farmer from Kunnam who cultivated maize on ten acres, said, "We get yield of 20-25 sacks per acre. Though government has fixed the MSP, traders are not paying it. It is becoming impossible to repay the loans we took to cultivate the crop."
When contacted, District Collector N Mirunalini told TNIE, "We have informed NAFED to procure maize at the MSP through the Agriculture Department. We will also hold a meeting with the officials to ensure that farmers receive the MSP."
An official from the Agricultural marketing department said, "Due to overproduction in other states, maize prices have crashed. We are taking steps to address the issue."