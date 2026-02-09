40-year-old critically injured after blast at fireworks unit near Papparpatti in TN

DHARMAPURI: A 40-year-old man from Kumbakonam sustained critical injuries after an explosion in a fireworks unit near Papparpatti, on Sunday.

The victim, Madesh, reportedly sustained over 50% burn injuries after an explosion in a fireworks storage unit in Aalamarathupatti.

He was taken to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

Fire department sources said, “The unit was owned by S Ashokkumar from C Pudur, and was operated by Barani (28) from Kambainallur. Barani had been manufacturing fireworks and storing them in a chicken coup. An investigation showed that the fireworks had been stored without proper precautions, which could have led to the explosion.

The accident occurred while Madesh transported fireworks from the manufacturing unit to the storage area, about 500 metres away. The explosion had not caused much property damage, but Madesh was critically injured.”

Dharmapuri SP SS Maheswaran, Pennagaram DSP Balakrishnan and Pennagaram tahsildhar Sanmugasundaram reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

Police sources in Papparpatti said, “We have registered a case and launched an investigation. Based on the findings, we will take necessary action.”