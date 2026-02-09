Dowry death: Kin receive SC woman’s body after one week near Thiruvennainallur in TN

VILLUPURAM: A week after her death, family members on Sunday received the body of A Deva Jessipriya (22), who had died allegedly due to dowry harassment and caste discrimination, following the arrest of her husband and mother-in-law. The funeral was held for a brief hour at her village in Madhampattu near Thiruvennainallur, and the mortal remains were buried at the nearest cemetery.

Jessipriya, a Dalit Christian, died on January 31 under suspicious circumstances, with her brother, A Richard (26), alleging continuous dowry harassment and caste abuse. Richard accused Jessipriya’s husband, M Vasantha Kumar (24), his parents Lakshmi and Murugan, and his brother Bakthavachalam (members of Hindu Vanniyar community) of assaulting her and demanding five sovereigns of gold or `5 lakh in cash as dowry.

The Valavanur police, who had initially booked a case under BNSS section 194 (3) for suspicious death of a woman within seven years of marriage, later altered it to BNS sections 85 and 108 for cruelty by husband or his relatives towards a woman and abetment to suicide, respectively. While Kumar was arrested on Wednesday and his mother on Saturday, Murugan and Bakthavachalam are still at large, police said.

After an initial probe by Vikravandi additional deputy superintendent of police, domestic abuse was certain and the mother’s involvement was evident, Valavanur police told TNIE. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody.