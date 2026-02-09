TNPSC aspirants enraged as months of sweat & tears go down the drain

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) decision to cancel the Group II and IIA main examinations scheduled for Sunday due to mismanagement in allocation of exam centres has not only caused severe hardships but has also forced candidates back into an extended preparation phase — a painful and exhausting process for many.

S Kamaraja of Tiruvallur, said he had reached the exam centre at 8 am, with no clue of any venue change. “How can the centre be altered after hall tickets are issued? I have been preparing for the Group II and Group IV exams for the past six years,” he said.

While some aspirants prepared alongside full-time jobs, others had to juggle family responsibilities throughout the preparation period.

K Vijayan, a candidate who was allotted DG Vaishnav College said many candidates do not have a conducive environment at home to prepare and hence rely on public libraries. “Now, the anxiety of preparation will continue for a few more months. Until the exams are over, many of us cannot resume our work,” he said.

While a section of candidates, who were unable to find their enrolment numbers, took to the streets demanding cancellation of the exam, others who managed to enter the exam halls were asked to leave midway, after hours into the test.

S Vanathi of Poonamallee said, “After completing half the exam at Presidency College, we were informed that it had been cancelled. I had resigned my job to prepare for these exams, hoping to resume work after the results. Now, I will have to wait for many more months.”