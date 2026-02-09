Twins' death: Doctor, nurse accused of medical negligence transferred in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A doctor and a nurse of Urigam Primary Health Centre were transferred, following allegation of medical negligence leading to the death of twin babies in womb on Tuesday.

TNIE on Thursday carried an article, 'Twin babies die in womb, Krishnagiri family alleges medical negligence' which explained that C Basappa (28) of Muthikarai village near Urigam and his pregnant wife Susheela (23) went to Urigam PHC in Thalli block on Monday. They were asked to return on Tuesday when they were referred to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. When they reached around 1 pm on Tuesday, doctors declared that the twin babies died in womb.

Basappa alleged medical negligence from Urigam PHC and demanded action against medical officer Dr Parthiban and postmortem on the babies.

Special team was formed with members of District Maternal and Child Health Officer, district paediatrician and an obstetrics and gynaecology to enquire about the issue. Enquiry was conducted on Friday and a report was sent to Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar.

Urigam PHC medical officer Dr Parthiban was transferred to Hosur block and staff nurse Rajalakshmi was transferred to Uthangarai block.