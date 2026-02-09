Twins' death: Doctor, nurse accused of medical negligence transferred in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A doctor and a nurse of Urigam Primary Health Centre were transferred, following allegation of medical negligence leading to the death of twin babies in womb on Tuesday.
TNIE on Thursday carried an article, 'Twin babies die in womb, Krishnagiri family alleges medical negligence' which explained that C Basappa (28) of Muthikarai village near Urigam and his pregnant wife Susheela (23) went to Urigam PHC in Thalli block on Monday. They were asked to return on Tuesday when they were referred to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. When they reached around 1 pm on Tuesday, doctors declared that the twin babies died in womb.
Basappa alleged medical negligence from Urigam PHC and demanded action against medical officer Dr Parthiban and postmortem on the babies.
Special team was formed with members of District Maternal and Child Health Officer, district paediatrician and an obstetrics and gynaecology to enquire about the issue. Enquiry was conducted on Friday and a report was sent to Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar.
Urigam PHC medical officer Dr Parthiban was transferred to Hosur block and staff nurse Rajalakshmi was transferred to Uthangarai block.
Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE enquiry report was submitted to the collector. Deputy Director of Family Welfare, Dr Bharathi, said, "Urigam PHC did not check Fetal Heart Rate (FHR) on Tuesday when they were referring to GKMCH.
Death declaration of the babies came around 1.15 pm on Tuesday but eight hours before that babies were already dead in womb. Also, the fact that Urigam health team depended on a Denkanikottai private centre's scan report has no accuracy. GKMCH should have treated Susheela for a few more days in January where she was under treatment for 10 days.
Enquiry will even be conducted at a private scan centre. Similarly, without checking FHR, FHR was mentioned to be normal in the referral letter to GKMCH by PHC."
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE, "A special team from medical college, family welfare, '108' ambulance service, directorate of public health and preventive medicine will be formed and cause of death will be discovered and action will be taken against them."
Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) condemned the health department to not protect health department staff and to conduct postmortem without any delay.