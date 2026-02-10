Producers of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan withdraw case against CBFC in Madras HC

The producers of actor-turned politician Vijay's upcoming release Jana Nayagan, on Tuesday withdrew their petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the Madras High Court.

The producers, KVN Production, approached the Madras HC on Monday seeking to withdraw the writ petition, indicating that they wish to pursue the matter through mechanisms available with the certification agency instead of a legal fight.

Touted as Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan was scheduled for release on January 9. However, with CBFC delaying certification, the producers moved the HC to direct the board to issue certification as per its December 24 communication.

The decision came amid reports that the producers have been facing the heat with theatres across Tamil Nadu suffering an estimated loss of around Rs 100 crore due to the delay in the film's release.