Jana Nayagan team ends court fight

Bid to get order against HC stay went in vain

The urgent petition was taken up for hearing by Justice PT Asha on January 7, and after the completion of oral arguments, orders were reserved for January 9. In the meantime, the producers put off the release date. Justice Asha, in her order on January 9, found that the CBFC chairman’s power ends once the examining committee clears the movie for certification.

Observing that he cannot refer the movie to the revising committee based on the complaint of one of the members of the examining committee, she ordered the issuance of UA certification forthwith.

Within minutes, the CBFC moved the first bench headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava with an appeal. The bench granted interim stay after initially hearing the appeal. The producer’s attempt to get an order against the interim stay from the SC also went in vain as the latter reverted the matter to the HC.

On January 27, the division bench set aside the single judge’s order and reverted the writ petition to the single judge for fresh hearing by giving time to the CBFC to file a counter-affidavit.

In this context, KVN Productions has filed an application seeking to withdraw the petition so as to end the legal battle.