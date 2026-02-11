Autorickshaw driver booked for 'assaulting' elderly couple in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The city police registered a case against an autorickshaw driver on charges of assaulting an elderly couple at Ukkadam bus stand on Monday.

After a video captured by an onlooker went viral on social media in which the auto driver was seen assaulting the elderly couple in a public place following an argument, the Ukkadam Police registered a case against A Musthafa (52) of Selvapuram, on a complaint by Senthilkumar, SSI of Police from the station. He was booked under 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of BNS and 4 of TNPHW act. The elderly couple, who are reportedly mentally unstable, was not identified so far.

Following the circulation of the footage, the police caught the auto driver and held an investigation. In a statement through a recorded video, the auto driver said, “The couple were quarrelling amongst themselves using abusive language, following that he along with other auto drivers intervened and stopped them saying that they should not fight using abusive language in the public place on Monday. After a heated exchange, the couple began to assault me. I assaulted them back in an effort of self-defence.”

He said that at that time, he was not aware that they were mentally challenged, the police said. Although a case was registered on him, he was not remanded in judicial custody. Investigation is on to identify the elderly couple for further proceeding of the case.