EXPRESS IMPACT: CCMC revises swimming pool plan to save decades-old banyan trees at VOC Zoo

COIMBATORE: Based on TNIE's report, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has revised the design of its proposed public swimming pool at the former deer enclosure inside VOC Zoological Park, ensuring that decades-old banyan trees are spared from the axe.

Earlier, the CCMC had planned to uproot more than 20 trees, including at least eight massive banyan trees believed to be nearly five decades old, to make way for the swimming pool project estimated at Rs 1.94 crore. However, following a detailed report published by TNIE on February 4 titled 'Deer park, toy train at Kovai's VOC Zoo Park to be razed for public swimming pool', officials revisited the plan and modified the design to minimise ecological damage.

Established in 1965 and spread across 4.5 acres, the VOC Zoological Park has long been an iconic landmark of Coimbatore. In 1992, a toy train, along with the 'VOC Park Station', was inaugurated inside the deer enclosure, becoming a major attraction for generations of visitors.

However, years of neglect led to the Central Zoo Authority suspending the zoo's licence in 2018, and the facility was permanently closed in January 2022. Although successive CCMC budgets from FY 2023-24 proposed redeveloping the zoo into an aviary (bird park), no progress was made.