CM Stalin inaugurates open museum in Keeladi

SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a first-of-its-kind, open museum in Keeladi in Sivaganga district through a video conference on Friday.

According to the state archaeology department, the museum was developed over 4.5 acres at the cost of Rs 24.3 crore.

The museum, with two exhibition halls, facilitates public viewing and showcases original structures unearthed during previous excavations. The museum is established alongside the existing Keeladi museum.

Unlike a conventional museum, the facility offers visitors a direct view of ancient structural remains, including the largest brick structures and ring wells, among others.

This model enhances public understanding and also serves for educational and tourism purposes.

The announcement of establishing the museum was shared by Minister Thangam Thennerasu in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Budget, and work began at the site last year.