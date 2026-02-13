TN CM Stalin credited Rs 5K to women out of 'poll panic', says AIADMK general secretary EPS

CHENNAI: Strongly criticising Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin for crediting Rs 5,000 to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam in advance, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday, reiterated his electoral promise that Rs 2,000 per month would be given to all women heads of families under the Kulavilakku Thittam, once the AIADMK comes to power.

Palaniswami also reacted to the Chief Minister's announcement on crediting Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries and that there are attempts to withhold the payment of Rs 1,000 per month during the next few months, citing the Assembly elections. "When no one is attempting to block any scheme, it is amusing that you (the CM) claim that attempts are being made to halt the scheme," he added.

"Have you seen the extent to which fear of electoral defeat is driving the puppet Chief Minister?," Palaniswami asked. He said that for 28 months, the Stalin government delayed and dragged its feet over paying Rs 1,000. Now, all of a sudden, it announced three months’ instalments together with a so-called "summer special allowance." On a sarcastic note, Palaniswami wondered whether summer seasons did not exist in 2024 and 2025.

Palaniswami said that after reducing Tamil Nadu to a state where no woman -- from a young girl to an elderly woman-- feels safe, they will not believe this election-time "patchwork" payment.