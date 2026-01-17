Free bus rides for men, Rs 2K per month for women: AIADMK announces poll promises

When asked how providing Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of families could be possible as it would further increase the debt burden on the State, Palaniswami said, "They (the DMK) were incompetent; we demonstrated our capability.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK promised Rs 1,500 per month to housewives with a view to creating economic equality. Besides, the AIADMK had also promised to give six gas cylinders per year free of cost.

When the AIADMK was in power, the debt burden of the State was just Rs 5.18 lakh crore despite facing the Corona period when the government had no revenue earnings. However, we handled that situation efficiently. But the DMK said an expert committee would be formed to reduce the debt burden of the State, and the revenue would go up. But contrary to this, instead of increasing the income, the debt burden has increased."

When reporters asked whether providing free bus rides for men would further worsen the financial position of the State government, Palaniswami said, "If there is administrative capability, that can be done."