AIADMK chief EPS asks party cadres to stay cautious of middlemen promising poll tickets

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has alerted his party cadres to stay cautious against middlemen who promise to secure poll tickets in exchange for money ahead of Assembly elections.
In a party statement, he said that eligible individuals who have expressed their wish to contest in the elections will be recognised at the right time. He added that deserving candidates will be picked by the party's election committee on a merit basis.
The interviews for cadres who have submitted the application forms for party tickets are scheduled to take place at the AIADMK party headquarters from January 9.
Palaniswami emphasised the individuals who are yet to submit the forms to complete the formalities, quickly. He also added that only candidates who provide the original receipt of application would be allowed to attend the interview.
The statement comes after information received by the high command that a few individuals were targeting aspiring contestants and faking election ticket promises in an attempt to tarnish party's image.
(With inputs from PTI)