PMK joins AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of 2026 assembly polls

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Wednesday announced its decision to join the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. The announcement was jointly made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss after both met EPS’s Greenways Road residence in Chennai.

Following their closed-door discussions on alliance modalities, both leaders jointly addressed the media, signalling the formal entry of the PMK into the Opposition front.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said the alliance had been formed in line with the wishes of party leaders, cadres and supporters of both the AIADMK and PMK. “This is a winning alliance. Our collective goal is to defeat the anti-people DMK government and form a strong government that delivers welfare-oriented governance to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

EPS expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would secure victories in a majority of the 234 Assembly constituencies and return to power with a clear mandate. He added that the AIADMK, BJP and PMK would work tirelessly, “day and night like bees and ants,” to achieve a massive electoral victory. While confirming that seat-sharing discussions had been finalised, he said details would be announced later.

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss termed the alliance a “happy and awaited moment” for PMK cadres. He said the party had joined hands with the AIADMK to remove what he described as an anti-people, corrupt, anti-women and anti-social justice DMK regime.

Referring to his recent 100-day padayatra across rural Tamil Nadu, Anbumani claimed there was widespread anger against the DMK among villagers, with people eagerly awaiting the elections to express their discontent.

With the PMK, considered the first party in the State with a significant vote share, particularly influential in around 100 Assembly constituencies, joining the AIADMK-BJP combine, the Opposition alliance has received a major electoral boost ahead of the polls.