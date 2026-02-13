'Even if they offer Rs 5,000, take it and blow the whistle': TVK chief Vijay slams DMK over women's aid

SALEM: Reacting to CM Stalin’s announcement of a Rs 5,000 aid for women under Kalaignar Rights Scheme, Vijay claimed that DMK feared the rising support for his party among women and urged voters to take the money but vote for TVK’s ‘Whistle’.
“They may offer Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 or even Rs 5,000. Take it - because it is your money - but blow our symbol whistle in their ears,” Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay said on Friday in Salem, alleging attempts to influence voters with cash and urging people to vote with their conscience.
Describing the denial of permissions to his party’s events as selective and unfair, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday said that what is cited as SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) has, in practice, become “Stalin Operating Procedure” when it comes to TVK.
He alleged that while permissions are granted for programmes of other political parties - from public meetings to internal gatherings - similar approvals are either delayed or denied to TVK. Citing the denial of permissions, Vijay said, “I didn’t come to you merely asking for votes. I came asking for justice,” adding, “I entered politics to seek justice for the people. Today, I have come before you to ask for justice.”
Responding to questions about his political experience, Vijay countered sharply: “They ask what experience we have to run a government. I ask them - what experience do you have other than looting people’s money?” He further challenged leaders running parties founded by Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa, alleging that the core principles laid down by those stalwarts have been forgotten.
Taking on the government’s repeated claim that citizens are happy, he asked: “If people are happy, why are farmers protesting? Why are sanitation workers, anganwadi workers, differently-abled persons, government employees, teachers and nurses on the streets? Is protest a form of expressing happiness?”
On law and order, Vijay said that while Tamil Nadu is often projected as being out of Delhi’s control, “what is truly out of control is law and order, women’s safety, empowerment - the entire administration.” Questioning recent incidents affecting women, he asked why the State had not filled the post of Director General of Police, arguing that maintaining law and order begins with leadership.
Dismissing criticism that TVK targets only one political party, Vijay said, “This is an Assembly election. We will question those in power. Why should we oppose those whom the people have already rejected?”
He once again reiterated his stand that the upcoming election is a direct contest between TVK and the DMK, describing it as a battle between “Thooya Sakthi” (pure force) and “Theeya Sakthi” (evil force), in reference to the two political parties.
He also criticised the cancellation of TNPSC Group II examinations and accused the government of presenting misleading claims about fulfilling election promises, while failing to ensure even basic facilities for the public.
Referring to what he described as a “political bomb” he had dropped during his Vikravandi speech, Vijay reiterated his demand for “a share in governance and a share in authority,”.
"Do you remember my political bomb at the Vikravandi rally; offering to share power? It is now exploding recklessly in all the alliances, CM Stalin sir is rattled and he says that power sharing will not suit Tamil Nada, " he said.
Vijay claimed that following his statement, alliances across Tamil Nadu are now pressing for this demand. “They say ‘Velvom Ondraaga’ (Win together), but wealth is only for us, is their policy”, he remarked.
Concluding with a pointed remark, he said that after completing four-and-three-quarter years in office, the DMK government was now going door-to-door with the ‘Ungal Kanavai Sollunga’ scheme. “Do you know what their real ‘kanavu’ (dream) is?” he asked, adding that the people’s true aspiration was to send the DMK government out of power.