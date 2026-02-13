'Even if they offer Rs 5,000, take it and blow the whistle': TVK chief Vijay slams DMK over women's aid

SALEM: Reacting to CM Stalin’s announcement of a Rs 5,000 aid for women under Kalaignar Rights Scheme, Vijay claimed that DMK feared the rising support for his party among women and urged voters to take the money but vote for TVK’s ‘Whistle’.

“They may offer Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 or even Rs 5,000. Take it - because it is your money - but blow our symbol whistle in their ears,” Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay said on Friday in Salem, alleging attempts to influence voters with cash and urging people to vote with their conscience.

Describing the denial of permissions to his party’s events as selective and unfair, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday said that what is cited as SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) has, in practice, become “Stalin Operating Procedure” when it comes to TVK.

He alleged that while permissions are granted for programmes of other political parties - from public meetings to internal gatherings - similar approvals are either delayed or denied to TVK. Citing the denial of permissions, Vijay said, “I didn’t come to you merely asking for votes. I came asking for justice,” adding, “I entered politics to seek justice for the people. Today, I have come before you to ask for justice.”

Responding to questions about his political experience, Vijay countered sharply: “They ask what experience we have to run a government. I ask them - what experience do you have other than looting people’s money?” He further challenged leaders running parties founded by Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa, alleging that the core principles laid down by those stalwarts have been forgotten.

Taking on the government’s repeated claim that citizens are happy, he asked: “If people are happy, why are farmers protesting? Why are sanitation workers, anganwadi workers, differently-abled persons, government employees, teachers and nurses on the streets? Is protest a form of expressing happiness?”

On law and order, Vijay said that while Tamil Nadu is often projected as being out of Delhi’s control, “what is truly out of control is law and order, women’s safety, empowerment - the entire administration.” Questioning recent incidents affecting women, he asked why the State had not filled the post of Director General of Police, arguing that maintaining law and order begins with leadership.

He also took aim at electoral practices, alleging attempts to influence voters with money.

Dismissing criticism that TVK targets only one political party, Vijay said, “This is an Assembly election. We will question those in power. Why should we oppose those whom the people have already rejected?”