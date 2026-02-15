TVK agrees to pay Rs 5L to kin of man who died at Salem meeting

SALEM: The relatives of S Suraj (37), who died during the TVK functionaries’ meeting in Salem on Friday, initially refused to receive his body after postmortem at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, demanding compensation from the party.

Suraj, a native of Maharashtra, was residing at Kondalampatti in Salem, and was employed at a silver anklet unit. He collapsed during the meeting and was declared dead at the hospital.

Suraj had obtained an authorised pass to attend the event, but was not a party member or functionary, sources added.

After the postmortem, Suraj’s relatives and friends staged a protest outside the hospital and later, on the collectorate campus on Saturday, refusing to accept the body until the compensation was announced.

Police said that after discussions with party representatives, TVK agreed to provide a compensation of around Rs 5 lakh and assured to bear the expenses for transporting Suraj’s body to Maharashtra.

Salem Central district TVK secretary Tamilan A Parthiban told reporters, “He has a son and a daughter, and we will bear their educational expenses.” Following the assurance of compensation and support, the family agreed to receive the body.