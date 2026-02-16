Amid backlash, Nainar Nagenthran expresses regret over comments on actor Trisha

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday expressed ‘regret’ over his recent remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan, which triggered controversy and widespread criticism across political and social circles.

Responding to questions at a press conference about his earlier comments, Nagenthran said, “In my political career, I have neither allowed personal attacks on my life nor attacked anyone personally.”

He acknowledged that his choice of words was inappropriate and described it as a slip of the tongue.

He added that party national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan had already spoken to him about the matter, and that former state president K. Annamalai had also discussed it with him during a visit to his residence. He conveyed his “sincere regret” if anyone had been hurt by his remarks.

The controversy began when Nagenthran, while criticising actor-turned-politician Vijay of TVK, referred to Trisha in a remark that was widely criticised. His comment drew sharp rebuke from various quarters, including political parties and feminist groups.

On Monday, Trisha issued a strong statement through her legal team condemning the personal reference as distasteful and inappropriate.

She clarified that she wishes to be defined by her work and not by any alleged political alignment, and that she is not affiliated with any political party. “It is a common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse,” Trisha said in her statement, via her advocate, which was posted on X.