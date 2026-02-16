“This isn’t an empty patch of land”: Scientists oppose Mamallan Reservoir project

However, the scientists’ intervention highlights what they describe as a serious underestimation of environmental risks. According to the letter, the Kovalam–Nemmeli backwater system is not a degraded or expendable water body but a functioning coastal wetland that performs multiple ecological roles. These include acting as a nursery for fish and other marine species, supporting migratory and resident bird populations, regulating salinity and nutrients along the coast, and serving as a natural buffer against flooding, erosion and storm surges. The experts cautioned that altering the system’s hydrology and salinity by converting it into a freshwater reservoir would dismantle these functions in a short span of time.

From an ecological standpoint, the scientists warned that the shift from a brackish estuarine system to a freshwater reservoir would lead to the collapse of habitats that have evolved over decades. Species adapted to saline and semi-saline conditions would be unable to survive, triggering cascading effects across the food web. The loss would not be limited to biodiversity alone, they said, but would also affect traditional fishing communities that depend on the wetland as a breeding and feeding ground for fish and shellfish.

The letter also raised concerns about the decision-making process behind the project. The signatories questioned whether adequate baseline studies were conducted before approvals were granted, pointing to the absence of publicly available, comprehensive assessments on hydrology, biodiversity, groundwater dynamics and long-term coastal impacts. They argued that without such data, the true costs of the project remain poorly understood, increasing the risk of unintended and irreversible consequences.

As an alternative approach, the scientists urged the state to consider recognising the wetland as a protected coastal ecosystem, proposing the name “Mamallan Lagoon.” They called for a shift towards water management strategies that work with natural systems rather than replacing them, such as wetland restoration, groundwater recharge, demand-side management and decentralised water storage. In their view, these measures could strengthen water security while preserving ecological integrity.

The Tamil Nadu government has yet to issue an official response to the letter. The intervention by the scientific community has, however, sharpened the debate around the Mamallan Reservoir, placing questions of environmental sustainability and scientific due diligence alongside the state’s pressing need for urban water infrastructure. As the project moves forward, the decision before policymakers is increasingly framed not just as one of water supply, but of how development in sensitive coastal landscapes is planned and governed.