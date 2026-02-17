TN interim budget projects fiscal deficit at Rs 1.22L Cr, revenue deficit at 48,696 Cr in 2026–27

CHENNAI: The interim budget for the year 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has projected a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,21,949 crore while estimating the revenue deficit at Rs 48,696 crore. The State’s outstanding debt is expected to touch Rs 10,71,770 crore by March 31, 2027, equivalent to 26.35% of GSDP.

As per the convention, the Finance Minister did not make any new announcement since it is an interim budget and the new government which will be assuming office after the Assembly elections will be presenting a full-fledged budget for the year 2026-27.

Presenting the interim budget in the Assembly, the Finance Minister said the fiscal deficit for the current financial year (2025–26) has risen to Rs 1,24,007 crore in the revised estimates, or 3.48% of GSDP. The revenue deficit for 2025–26 has widened sharply to Rs 69,219 crore from the original estimate of Rs 41,635 crore.

The Minister attributed the fiscal stress to GST rate rationalisation, reduction in the State’s share of Central taxes, withholding of funds under centrally sponsored schemes, and additional expenditure commitments imposed by the Union government. These include Rs 15,877 crore towards loss funding for Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Rs 3,087 crore towards the Guarantee Redemption Fund.