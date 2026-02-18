Despite fiscal burden, TN govt optimistic

CHENNAI: Although the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu showed escalating stress on Tamil Nadu’s finances, he projected an optimistic outlook for financial year 2026-27 that will see a new government in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections.

According to the projections, the state’s GSDP is expected to grow by 13% (in terms of current prices) from Rs 35.98 lakh crore in the current year (2025-26) to Rs 40.67 lakh crore in 2026-27.

Though the fiscal deficit in the current year has been estimated to be 3.48% of the GSDP, the minister said it is expecting the figure to be at 3% of GSDP in 2026-27.

Similarly, the revenue deficit is expected to come down sharply to Rs 48,696 crore in 2026-27 from Rs 69,219 crore in the current year to remain at the level 1.2% of GSDP.

The government’s optimism of bringing down the fiscal deficit and revenue deficit significantly stemmed from its increased revenue projections, both in its own tax and non-tax revenue and the share in central taxes.

The minister predicted the SOTR to grow from Rs 2.07 lakh crore in current year to Rs 2.3 lakh crore in 2026-27, while the non-tax revenue is estimated to be Rs 27,703 crore in 2026-27.