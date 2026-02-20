DMK will return to power, surpass its own achievements, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Pitching for a performance-based mandate from the people ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power, asserting that the next government would surpass the achievements of the past five years.

Addressing the concluding session of the 16th Assembly, Stalin thanked Governor RN Ravi, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, officials and the voters of his Kolathur constituency.

“Despite fiscal constraints, we implemented numerous landmark schemes,” he said, listing initiatives such as Vidiyal Payanam, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, Naan Mudhalvan, the Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, the assured pension scheme for government employees, Innuyir Kappom and temple renovation works, besides welfare measures for children, youth, women, farmers, weavers, marginalised communities and persons with disabilities.

Stating that he had functioned guided solely by his conscience, Stalin said experience of the last five years has strengthened him further and that he was confident of taking Tamil Nadu to greater heights. “I remain ready to work harder. I firmly believe that tomorrow’s Tamil Nadu will welcome us again. The Dravidian Model 2.0 government will surpass even our own achievements.” With conviction, the CM said, “We shall win again. We shall return to form the government. We shall continue to implement schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu.”