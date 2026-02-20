DMK will return to power, surpass its own achievements, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Pitching for a performance-based mandate from the people ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power, asserting that the next government would surpass the achievements of the past five years.
Addressing the concluding session of the 16th Assembly, Stalin thanked Governor RN Ravi, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, officials and the voters of his Kolathur constituency.
“Despite fiscal constraints, we implemented numerous landmark schemes,” he said, listing initiatives such as Vidiyal Payanam, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, Naan Mudhalvan, the Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, the assured pension scheme for government employees, Innuyir Kappom and temple renovation works, besides welfare measures for children, youth, women, farmers, weavers, marginalised communities and persons with disabilities.
Stating that he had functioned guided solely by his conscience, Stalin said experience of the last five years has strengthened him further and that he was confident of taking Tamil Nadu to greater heights. “I remain ready to work harder. I firmly believe that tomorrow’s Tamil Nadu will welcome us again. The Dravidian Model 2.0 government will surpass even our own achievements.” With conviction, the CM said, “We shall win again. We shall return to form the government. We shall continue to implement schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu.”
Replying to the discussion on the interim budget, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the DMK government would be judged favourably for its commitment to social justice, inclusive growth and economic progress. He said the government had navigated the Covid pandemic, natural disasters and fiscal pressures while safeguarding state rights within federal framework.
Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said the introduction of exclusive agriculture budgets since 2021-22 had strengthened the sector. Over five years, Rs 1,94,076 crore was allotted to agriculture, with Rs 47,248 crore proposed for 2026-27 — nearly Rs 13,000 crore more than in 2021-22. While MLAs of Congress, VCK, CPM, CPI, and others hailed the achievements of the DMK government, the principal opposition party in the Assembly, the AIADMK, and its allies BJP and the Anbumani faction of the PMK, skipped the proceedings on the concluding session of the 16th Assembly.
