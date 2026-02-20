'Like TN people, I am also confident': CM Stalin tells Assembly DMK will form government again

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday exuded confidence that the DMK would form the government again in two months' time.

Noting that the DMK would return to power in the upcoming Assembly election, the CM said he would launch numerous development initiatives with vigour.

"Like the people of Tamil Nadu, I am confident that the DMK government will be formed again in the next 2 months," Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, told the Assembly.

"There will be a Dravidian Model 2.0 government that will surpass our own achievements."

Thanking the people of the state for giving him a great opportunity to serve, the CM expressed satisfaction that he had dispensed "a Dravidian model government on the path of Periyar (rationalist leader EV Ramasamy, Perarignar Anna (former CM CN Annadurai), Muthamizharingnar Kalaignar (late CM M Karunanidhi)."

"I feel that I have handled the responsibility given to me very well. I have realised that I can make Tamil Nadu even more prosperous. I thank the people of Tamil Nadu for giving me the opportunity," Stalin said during the concluding session of the final Assembly session in this election year.

He had assumed charge as Chief Minister in May 2021 after ending the decade of AIADMK rule in the state.

Stalin further said during the brief session of the Assembly that commenced on February 17 with the presentation of the interim budget for 2026-27, that "we will definitely continue at a faster pace when we come back in the next two months."

On his ties with Governor R N Ravi, Stalin said, "there is no personal difference between me and the Governor. I will be the first person to voice (take up the issue) if self-respect is violated even a wee bit. However, keeping up the Tamil culture and tradition, I thank him also."