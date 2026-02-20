Will not succumb to BJP's pressure tactics, says TVK; reiterates no-alliance stand

MADURAI: In its first targeted criticism of the BJP in two years since launch, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday said the party would not yield to “pressure tactics” from the saffron party and reiterated its stand of not aligning with the national party.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai on the sidelines of a family event, TVK general secretary (propaganda and policy) KG Arunraj said party founder Vijay had clearly declared the BJP as “ideological adversary”.

Further, the former IRS officer alleged that the BJP had made several attempts to intimidate the TVK through various means, including obstructing release of Jana Nayagan and through “threats of an inquiry by the CBI”.

“Our leader (Vijay) continues to function without succumbing to any pressure,” he said.

Exuding confidence about the party’s electoral prospects, Arunraj said the TVK was witnessing strong grassroots momentum, particularly among youth, and expressed hope of securing a majority to form the government. The TVK leader also criticised the DMK, questioning the timing of its alliance-building efforts and its tie-up with the DMDK. He said the development reflected anxiety in the DMK ahead of the polls. Accusing the state government of adopting “double standards,” he said permission for TVK’s outreach programmes were delayed or denied, while those of the ruling party were cleared swiftly.

To a question of TVK’s alliance strategy, Arunraj said the party had already announced it would share power with allies.