Cash for jobs scam: EPS mum, TVK chief Vijay demands Nehru's exit from cabinet

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directing Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register case in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration department headed by KN Nehru has given new ammunition to political parties, including the BJP and actor-politician Vijay-led TVK, to intensify their attack on the government.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami did not respond to the order as of Friday night, though the party’s Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai is one of the petitioners in the case.

Talking to reporters at the Madras HC, Inbadurai said following the ED’s complaint to the DGP on the Rs 1,020 crore scam four months ago, DVAC had not registered any FIR.

“When I filed the case, it was argued that I did it to gain political mileage,” he said, adding after he moved the court, state claimed a preliminary inquiry was under way. He said the current order to register an FIR shows that the court has accepted his argument that the state is delaying justice in the case.