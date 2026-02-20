Madras HC directs DVAC to register case in alleged cash-for-jobs scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to forthwith register a case based on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department headed by Minister K N Nehru.

The direction was issued by the first Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan while hearing two writ petitions seeking a direction to register a First Information Report (FIR).

The petitions were filed by K Athinarayanan of Madurai and AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai.

During earlier hearings, the DVAC had informed the court that it had commenced a detailed inquiry based on the materials shared by the ED and that an FIR could be registered only after completion of such inquiry in accordance with the Vigilance Manual.

However, the petitioners contended that the information and materials furnished by the ED disclosed cognisable offences and that registration of an FIR was mandatory.

Disposing of the petitions, the Bench directed the DVAC to register a case forthwith based on the information shared by the ED.