Judicial probe ordered into death of remand prisoner who was under treatment at Chennai's Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: A judicial inquiry was ordered on Friday into the death of a 29-year-old remand prisoner who was undergoing treatment at Government Stanley Hospital.

The deceased, Punithan from Tambaram, had been secured by the Sankar Nagar police on February 13 under a non-bailable warrant in connection with a pending 2020 robbery case. He was subsequently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

Jail authorities later shifted him to the hospital after he complained of health complications, where he was declared dead. While police sources maintained that death was due to medical reasons, the family alleged custodial assault at the time of arrest and demanded a thorough probe.

Senior police officials said a case has been registered and, as mandated under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, a judicial magistrate was assigned to conduct an independent inquiry. The magistrate visited the prison, for further procedure.

Sources said a post-mortem examination was completed and the body handed over to his relatives.

It will take some more time before the autopsy results are out, sources said.