Actor’s dad found murdered in Kodai

DINDIGUL: The father of supporting actress Vishnu Priya, who appeared as a girl with disabilities in the song “Kadavul Thantha Azhagiya Vaazhvu” in the Tamil film Maayavi, was found murdered at his bungalow in Kodaikanal on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Suriyanarayanan (73), owned a bungalow near Kurinji Andavar Temple in the hill town. Police reported that rooms in the bungalow were being rented out to tourists without authorisation. Two days ago, five people posing as tourists allegedly checked into the premises. On Saturday, the suspects allegedly tied up two employees, Arumugam and Murali, and restrained Suriyanarayanan by seating him on a chair and binding him with adhesive tape. The suspects also removed the hard disk of the CCTV cameras installed at the bungalow. Gold chains and rings worn by Suriyanarayanan and the two employees were allegedly stolen. The suspects then locked the main gate of the bungalow and fled the scene.