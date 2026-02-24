MP Jothimani cries foul over delay in arrest of BJP Karur president

KARUR: Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani on Monday questioned the state government for the police inaction against BJP district president VV Senthil Nathan, even after he was booked for making derogatory remarks against her during a demonstration held in the district last week.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jothimani said that the functioning of the Karur district police is shameful. “The police are deliberately refraining from arresting Senthil Nathan for making obscene remarks against me in public. They are indirectly facilitating the accused to obtain anticipatory bail,” she said.

“Why should a police force that is paid salary by taxpayers act in subservience to BJP. Does the Tamil Nadu government have a role in this matter? Such an incident could not have taken place without political interference,” she said.

She pointed out that although a complaint had been lodged and a case registered against Senthil Nathan, he had still not been arrested even after nine days.

She urged the Karur police to carry out its duty without yielding to any political pressure and act swiftly to arrest the accused immediately.