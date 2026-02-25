All political parties appreciated SIR exercise in Puducherry; no appeals filed against final voters’ list: CEC

PUDUCHERRY: Underlining the success of the SIR exercise in Puducherry, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said that no appeals have been filed against the final electoral roll published on February 14 following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Briefing reporters after reviewing poll preparedness in the Union Territory with officials, the CEC, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, along with Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar and other officials, said that under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, voters can file appeals against the deletion of their names.

“So far, no appeals have been received. The final list contains all eligible voters,” he stated.

The CEC noted that all political parties in Puducherry have appreciated the SIR exercise and commended the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Department officials for their efforts.

He further said that the Election Commission would soon announce poll dates for the states going to elections after completing its review process.

The assessment has been completed in Assam and Puducherry and will cover Tamil Nadu in the next two days, followed by Kerala and West Bengal.

While deciding the polling date for Puducherry, the Commission will consider various factors, including polling schedules in the adjoining states across the four regions of the Union Territory.